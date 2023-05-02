Calling all innovators for the Victorian Premier’s Sustainability Awards

Architects and designers have been called upon by Sustainability Victoria to enter the 2023 edition of the Premier’s Sustainability Awards, which celebrates advancements and achievements in the sector.

The likes of mushroom mycelium packaging and revegetation of land in Euroa have been named winners of Premier’s Recognition Awards in recent past, underlining the diversity of entrants.

Six categories aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on offer, with two awards within each of the categories to be presented, including Community Champion Award for individuals and small organisations, and the Industry Leader Award for medium and large organisations.

Two overall winners will be selected from the 12 award winners. The Premier's Recognition Award is handed to the overall best submission, while The Premier’s Regional Recognition award is given to a standout regional organisation or project.

“Now more than ever is the time to showcase Victoria’s sustainability success stories so we can learn from each other, share this knowledge and bring about greater change collectively,” says Sustainability Victoria’s Interim CEO Matt Genever.

“The Premier’s Sustainability Awards provides the platform to acknowledge the tremendous work going on right across the state and I look forward to celebrating the achievements of the many organisations, community groups and individuals leading the way to a sustainable future.”

Entries are now open for the Awards and close Friday 30 June. Visit sustainabilityawards.vic.gov.au for further information.