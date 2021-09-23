Continuing for another year, The Architecture Drawing Prize is calling on Australian architects, designers and students to enter their works as part of a celebration and showcase of the art and skill of architectural drawing.

Launched in 2017, the prize is organised by Make Architects, Sir John Soane’s Museum and the World Architecture Festival (WAF). The Architecture Drawing Prize is a platform for reflecting on and exploring how drawing continues to advance the art of architecture today. It embraces the creative use of digital tools and digitally produced renderings, while recognising the enduring importance of hand drawing.

Sponsored by Gleeds, the prize is eligible for entries of all types and forms, from conceptual to technical or construction drawings, cutaways or perspective views. Entries are welcomed from architects, designers and especially students in the following categories: Hand-drawn, Digital, and Hybrid (combining the two). Submissions across the three categories will be evaluated on the basis of their technical skill, originality of approach and ability to convey an architectural idea. Drawings can be entirely speculative or relate to real projects.

The Lockdown Prize will be up for grabs for the second year running as well, that will focus on a drawing completed during lockdown or a drawing relating to the changes that COVID-19 will bring to architecture.

This year’s judges are artists Ben Langlands & Nikki Bell; Ken Shuttleworth, founder of Make Architects; Lily Jencks, founder of LilyJencksStudio and JencksSquared; Louise Stewart, curator at Sir John Soane's Museum; Narinder Sagoo, senior partner at Foster + Partners; artist Pablo Bronstein; Robin Brodie Cooper, Equity Partner at Gleeds, and Paul Finch, programme director of the World Architecture Festival.

“The universal language of drawing has a special significance in current circumstances and we look forward to celebrating excellence once again,” says Paul Finch, Programme Director of the World Architecture Festival.

Louise Stewart, Curator at Sir John Soane’s Museum, echoes Finch’s sentiments.

"Sir John Soane’s Museum is delighted to host the fifth annual exhibition of works from The Architecture Drawing Prize. The Prize highlights the ways in which drawing remains central to architectural practice and is a key driver in the creative process. With its range of digital, hand- drawn and hybrid works, the exhibition will offer a powerful insight to the discipline of architectural drawing today."

The entry deadline for submissions is Friday 1 October 2021. The winners and shortlist will be displayed at the World Architecture Festival in Lisbon from 1 to 3 December. A selection of winning and other entries will be the subject of an exhibition at the Soane Museum in early 2022.

More than 80 percent of the shortlisted entries for 2020 were submitted by entrants who are students or under the age of 30. For Australian under-30s, the entry fee is around $45. The standard submission costing is approximately $369.

Ken Shuttleworth, Founder of Make Architects says he and his practice are excited for another year of the competition.

“We’re genuinely excited to see The Architecture Drawing Prize start its fifth year. I’m so pleased that the Prize has provided a level of meaning and connection during the lockdowns for those involved and I’m especially delighted at its continuing role in providing a platform and profile to many hugely talented young artists and architects.”

For full details on how to enter the Architecture Drawing Prize visit thedrawingprize.worldarchitecturefestival.com.