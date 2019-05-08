Calling Australian designers to join Dulux DIAlogue on Tour

Design Institute of Australia (DIA) and Dulux Australia invite Australian designers to apply for the 2019 edition of Dulux DIAlogue on Tour.

Entries are now open exclusively to DIA members to apply for Dulux DIAlogue on Tour, a travel scholarship that encourages participants to take a short break from their professional lives, engage with their international peers and gain new insights on a journey of exploration and learning.

Now in its 4th year, the tour will take five design professionals to Singapore and Portugal in October, with the tour programme covering design projects, gallery visits and site tours as well as interactions with some of the world’s best designers and innovators.

While Singapore will offer an opportunity to explore its local design, art and architecture scene amidst a resurgent property development market, Portugal’s medieval infrastructure as well as contemporary design will provide the visitors the best of both worlds.

“The Dulux DIAlogue on Tour is a unique opportunity for Australian designers to engage with their international peers and gain new insights into their own practice.

The knowledge gained through sharing of their experiences enriches our whole design community,” says DIA president, Claire Beale FDIA.

Dulux general manager - trade, Richard Hansen says, “At Dulux, we place a strong focus on ensuring that we provide continuing support to the profession and we are proud to be a part of this unique and rewarding experience.”

Daniel Dalla Riva, design director – environments of Latitude and Dulux DIAlogue on Tour alumnus says, “The experiences last year, especially 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT museum in Tokyo and the Stahl House at sunset in LA were just WOW. Each day, the excitement and inspiration that we experienced as individuals and as a group gained momentum with each unforgettable moment; the next visit, the next walk, the next Uber, the next meal together, the next laugh, the next wonderful memory. All of these amazing experiences were bonded by new friendships that I will never forget and always treasure.”

Entries to the Dulux DIAlogue on Tour will be evaluated by a jury panel appointed by the DIA and convened by Gavin Campbell MDIA. Jury members include Romina Basto from Dulux, Maria Correia MDIA from Gray Puksand, Ben Edwards from Studio Edwards and Sarah-Jane Pyke MDIA, Arent&Pyke.

Entries to the Dulux DIAlogue on Tour program close on 24 June 2019. Enter here.