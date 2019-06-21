Call for nominations in Architecture & Design’s 13th Annual Sustainability Awards

Architecture & Design, which has hosted Australia’s longest running sustainable building awards, has announced that nominations for the 2019 program are now open.

Branko Miletic, Editor of Architecture and Design magazine commented “After twelve accomplished Sustainability Award programs, the 2019 program has naturally advanced to focus firmly on three core drivers of sustainability: People, Projects and Innovation.”

“This is an opportunity for the individual to participate. These awards largely focus on the project – which is a direct result of the people behind it. So this year it made sense to pay homage to the people behind the projects,” Miletic continued.

Nominations received are shortlisted and then finalists in 17 categories are announced at a five-star gala evening hosted at the Star, Sydney on 7th November 2019.

The 2019 program is divided into three segments:

Projects: Consisting of 11 categories in total, two new categories – Pre-fabrication & Modular and Best Adaptive Reuse have been included to highlight the important work happening in these areas.

People: Now hosting three prestigious award categories, this year the program aims to shine a light on individuals dedicating their career to building a more sustainable future. Two new categories – Women in Sustainability and Future Sustainability Leader compliment the Emerging Architect/Designer award category.

Innovation: This segment celebrates innovation within three emerging areas of Sustainability and celebrates everything that sustainability should be remembered for. This final segment will celebrate three award categories for Intelligent buildings, Green Building Material and Waste Elimination.

In 2018, The Sustainability Awards program attracted almost 200 entries. 37 projects were shortlisted by our jury. 15 winners and 3 highly commended prizes were awarded at the Gala Dinner.

For the third year running, the Awards ceremony will also be preceded by a day-long CPD-endorsed panel event, that has quickly gained popularity in the industry.

For more information about the 13th Annual Architecture & Design Sustainability Awards, visit www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au or call Branko Miletic, Editor at Architecture & Design at branko.miletic@architectureanddesign.com.au