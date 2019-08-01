Call for creative directors for 2020 Festival of Landscape Architecture

The Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture (AILA) is seeking expressions of interest for the role of Creative Director/s for the 2020 International Festival of Landscape Architecture.

The 2020 Festival of Landscape Architecture will be held in Perth, Western Australia from 15 to 18 October 2020.

The selected Creative Director/s will be responsible for the content, theme and style of this prestigious event including the festival and conference programme, and speaker selection.

AILA seeks innovative and inspiring submissions from individuals, practices, schools of landscape architecture, or collaborative teams to take on the role.

The annual festival engages with landscape architects, students, universities, government, community and public. Events are wide ranging and typically include a student program, Welcome Reception, two-day Conference, National Landscape Architecture Awards Presentation, Major Public Activations, AILA Annual General Meeting, Board and State Presidents’ meeting, public talks, tours and exhibitions.

Expression of interest submissions must be received by Wednesday 14 August 2019.

“The Festival is the largest gathering of landscape architects in the region and holding the event in Perth opens up some great opportunities to connect with our WA members and broaden the reach of the Festival into South-East Asia,” AILA chief executive officer Tim Arnold said.

“We look forward to working with the local members, universities and partners to bring a world class learning and celebration of the profession to WA.”

The Perth Convention Bureau was instrumental in securing the 2020 International Festival of Landscape Architecture conference for WA, with Optus Stadium successfully chosen as the venue for this event, says Perth Convention Bureau CEO Gareth Martin.

“Optus Stadium has just been voted the most beautiful sporting facility in the world at the annual Prix Versailles awards so hosting the International Festival of Landscape Architecture conference in 2020 will be a significant achievement,” he added.

The conference returns to Western Australia after several years.

“Perth has undergone significant transformation since the last AILA conference was held in Western Australia,” AILA WA chapter president Andrew Thomas says.

“We have a new waterfront, sunken railway line and stadium, which have all included significant works of landscape architecture.

“These projects have highlighted the skill of landscape architects and it will be a privilege to showcase these and all that WA has to offer to delegates of the 2020 International Festival of Landscape Architecture.

“It will also be an important moment for landscape architecture in Western Australia as we look to reinforce our role in shaping the future of the state. Perth is looking forward to continuing the conversation that has been started at previous festivals with a particular emphasis on the current challenges that face our industry.”

Please visit the AILA website to obtain the 2020 Creative Director Brief and Submission information.