CX Landscape's 'Sea Line Park' is an urban complex proposal that can survive rising sea levels

CX Landscape has revealed ‘Sea Line Park’, a green infrastructure and public space proposal, located in Melbourne, Australia.

The design was conceived as a response to the metropolitan planning strategy of ‘Plan Melbourne 2017-2050’ which proclaims the current challenges, including population growth, traffic congestion, climate change, city amenity, resources and energy shortage, and more.

The goal is to imagine what future parks look like under these confronting circumstances by 2050 and beyond.

Sea Line Park by CX Landscape offers a solution for the City of Melbourne which features many highways across the city, but is in need of a speed link between eastern and western suburbs.

The park is a 7 kilometres long city bypass and consists of an above-ground pedestrian and cycle network, in addition to underwater tunnels, creating a distinctive transport gateway and causing minimal disturbance to the existing road system.

The expansive space and open forest make the park a great place to be, with assorted recreational facilities and cultural precincts.

The open meadow and forest are stringed by an undulant landform throughout the park.

Evidence indicates the Norwegian seed vault Svalbard Global Frøhvelv is threatened by the acceleration of global warming.

The catastrophic moment of sea-level rise is unlikely foretold. One prediction says the majority of western Europe will be immersed by 2100 and consequently, over 187 million people will be homeless.

More than 66 percent of the Australian population lives in capital cities along the shoreline, who will face an even more difficult situation in this scenario.

Sea Line Park will be an ark and a floating seed bank that plays a crucial role in preserving vegetation species from 28 bioregions including hundreds of Victorian ecological vegetation classes, to protect and restore the natural habitats, to maintain and sustain the process of biological evolutionary succession.

Sea Line Park is a complex of individual pods with different functions, which are produced by 3D printing robots collecting ocean plastic waste.

Freshwater and clean energy are self-supplied; hence a clean environment and healthy communities are assured.

The park will grow resilient and resistant to natural disasters and climate change: when seawater invades the city, the linear park will be segregated from the land, and reform into an island that can cruise away searching a new docking destination or simply float on the sea.

A self-sustained living hub, carrying natural resources and civilisation, is survived in change.

This is the winning entry of ‘China Special Award in Architecture’, in the International Competition 2019 by Tge Jacques Rougerie Foundation Space and Sea Generation – Institut De France, in the ‘Sea Level Rise’ category.