CSIRO to support bushfire rebuild

Announced by prime minister Scott Morrison, CSIRO, in collaboration with other agencies and partners, will bring plans and recommendations to Australian Governments on ways we can manage and protect homes, our environment, industries and infrastructure.

Dr Larry Marshall, Chief Executive of the CSIRO says: “Bushfires and drought have always been a challenging, natural part of Australian life, but we are starting to see the impacts of climate change in hotter, drier seasons, which cause more fire danger days.

"This is the time to act, before the effects become larger. Despite our mitigation strategy, climate change will be with us for decades to come, so adaptation is the key immediate action to preserve lives, our economy, and protect our environment.”

“CSIRO will provide recommendations on how we can better prepare for and manage bushfires when they occur, including new tools driven by science and technology.

“We will draw on our almost 70-year history of bushfire research across multiple fields of science including land management, building and materials design, fire protection and testing, and biodiversity management”

"We can bring every branch of science and technology to bear on this challenge through our partnerships with every Australian university and every government department or agency.

“We will bring solutions from science for an Australia that will face, head on, a different climate than before, in the same way we have solved some of Australia’s greatest challenges for over 100 years.”

Image: Gary Hinton was among those who fled the New South Wales town of Cobargo as fires raced through. He returned to a scene of devastation / phys.org