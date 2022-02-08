Following on from two years of knock-out success, CPD-Live is back for its first 2022 season this 8-9 June! Bringing you two full days of dynamic discussions, the program is expertly curated for you, featuring insightful topics around the industry’s latest advancements.

This year, our program has evolved to be more interactive than ever, with bespoke panel discussions ensuring your learning is accessible, interactive and engaging. You’ll be able to join presentations hosted by Indesign Media and partnered by leading brands including Acoustic Blinds, Havwoods, Light Project, Louvreclad, Phoenix Tapware, Remedy Asset Protection, Tarkett, Tilt Industrial Design and Verosol.

So get ready to experience the industry’s most dynamic learning event, where free and virtual presentations make gaining your CPD points easier than ever!

With 10 huge standalone sessions across 8-9 June, you have the choice of tuning in to those that peak your interest, or stick around for all to earn 10 formal CPD points. Learn about the latest in sustainability initiatives, the guidelines about materiality and application and dive-in to discover more about architecture and design than ever before. From the comfort of your home or office these CPD accredited sessions meet the National Standard of Competency for Architects and also offer the opportunity to earn multiple CPD points at your convenience

Registrations will officially open 20th April. Pre-register here to receive updates and have the full program delivered directly to your inbox.