Coinciding with National Reconciliation Week, CPB Contractors has announced the creation of a playbook that will accompany its Aboriginal Business and Social Enterprise (ABSE) internal database, underscoring its commitment to ensuring opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and businesses within the construction industry.

CPB Contractors were responsible for 2.8 percent of a total $4.1 billion in contracts verified with Indigenous suppliers in the last financial year. The $4.1 billion total is up $300 million on last year, outlining the industry’s progression towards Reconciliation.

CPB Contractors Group Manager for Indigenous and Social Inclusion, Sharon Gray, says the company sees it as a non-negotiable to support Indigenous businesses.

“As our country’s leading contractor and with up to 60 projects across regional and metro areas, we see it as our responsibility to not only support Indigenous-owned businesses by procuring their goods or services, but to also recognise the influence and impact these businesses can have on employment, community engagement, building capacity, and supporting progress and productivity in the regions in which we work.

“Engaging with a Tier 1 contractor like ours can often be a complex and daunting experience. This playbook is an important resource to educate, guide and support First Nations-owned businesses, helping them to enter into supplier agreements and develop their own businesses to tender for major infrastructure projects.

“As the pipeline for infrastructure continues to grow, particularly in regional areas, it’s important we do everything we can to ensure the economic and social benefits are passed on to the local communities and particularly our First Nations people.”

The ABSE database compiled by CPB comprises over 500 accredited Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island businesses, with the playbook setting a new standard for enabling access, engagement, and the procurement of accredited Indigenous-owned and managed businesses.

CPB says that given the construction industry employs nearly a tenth of the Australian population, corporate Australia has a responsibility to boost Indigenous employment and supplier targets.