CPAC and Arup exhibition now cancelled

Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC) has announced it has cancelled their Seeds of Our City event.

The exhibition was due to showcase the works of three acclaimed Western Sydney artists in the Arup Gallery in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

“Seeds of Our City aimed to ignite conversation on our vital connection to nature, our growing urban footprint, the increasingly adverse effects of climate change, and the loss of species and habitats,” according to a statement from CPAC.