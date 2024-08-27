COX Architecture has combined their proven architectural expertise with advanced technologies to push the boundaries of contemporary design to deliver the Australian War Memorial (AWM) Anzac Hall and Glazed Link expansion projects.

Leveraging Autodesk’s 3D modelling and cloud-based data management capabilities has enabled the design-led architecture firm to deliver buildings that are adaptable to cultural, social, technological and economic change, and serve as sustainable spaces that bring people together.

The Australian firm continuously seeks out the brightest minds for innovation, design, process, and typology, and welcomes collaboration from both traditional and disruptive sources to contribute to unique designs that last. Incorporating Autodesk’s AEC Collection and Autodesk Construction Cloud has proven integral to achieving this objective, with the technologies offering comprehensive modelling tools to convert unique designs into high-quality and data-rich digital building models tailored to complex client demands, while ensuring cross-team collaboration through common data environments.

“COX is in a unique position – we operate as a collective where everyone is collaborative, which is what underscores our ability to deliver to our goal of envisioning sustainable buildings that stand the test of time and encourage memorable community experiences,” said Pete Sullivan, director at COX.

“Autodesk is part of the suite of capabilities we use daily for our operational processes, enabling us to address complex design projects and collaborate from a single source of accurate data. Our architects and partners have easy access to a common data environment to work collaboratively across all our studios, and can share, coordinate and communicate sophisticated designs from concept to delivery.”

The Anzac Hall and Glazed Link expansion projects

Due for completion in late 2024, the Anzac Hall base building will provide over 7,000 square metres of dedicated gallery space with the construction of a new two-level gallery. The Glazed Link will make use of the area between the main building and the new Anzac Hall, providing a space between exhibitions to pause, reflect and recharge, and featuring non-light-sensitive objects from the AWM’s collection, a restaurant, and space to support educational programs.

The design solutions used by COX for the AWM projects include Autodesk Construction Cloud for document management, design collaboration and model coordination, alongside AEC Collections including Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, Recap Pro, BIM Collaborate Pro and Navisworks.

The complex structures in the project could be designed seamlessly by sharing data and collaborating across COX’s various studios using Autodesk Construction Cloud, Sullivan said.

Ashley Beckett, senior associate and national BIM coordinator at COX explained, “Building information modelling (BIM) enables processes, procedures, collaboration, and delivery; computational design facilitates the testing of complex ideas that push the boundaries of innovation. Creative media expresses our art and passion for craft; and content ensures quality and compliance.”

“We used McNeel’s Rhino and Grasshopper to generate the forms and workflows for a lot of our complex geometry, which streamlines into Autodesk Revit seamlessly using BEAM by MKS Dtech,” said Beckett. “Autodesk allows us to bring in complex geometry from other platforms, synchronise, and coordinate with all the other disciplines. It can still be updated relatively seamlessly with other software.”

COX also leveraged the 3D cloud environment in Autodesk Construction Cloud to determine any clashes, troubleshoot any potential issues, and run checks – ultimately assisting the firm in reducing risk, saving time, maximising efficiencies on the project, and connecting workflows, teams, and data at every stage of the consequential project.

COX often integrates computational design thinking and processes within all stages of their projects, helping the firm develop and deliver projects of exceptional quality, performance, and efficiency.

“We see computational thinking as an integral part of our practice, supporting and complementing our ethos of the art of crafting buildings,” said Beckett. “This enables us to integrate, at the earliest stages of design through to construction, bespoke, client and stakeholder-focused responses to site, geometry, structure, environment, energy, and human behaviour.”

The redevelopment of Allianz Stadium in Sydney is another example where COX combined its craftsmanship with computational design, allowing it to deliver the latest in global sports architecture trends.

COX’s latest technology venture features experimentation with Autodesk Forma, which provides analysis tools the firm can use to understand the environmental impact of its designs within a site and onto neighbouring buildings – including the potential for solar panels, daylight and sunlight exposure, the analysis of microclimate conditions, wind comfort, and lately, even embodied carbon.

“COX is redefining architectural possibilities by blending the people-centred design it is known for, with computational principles underscored by Autodesk and COX’s technology practice. This has ensured the company can elevate its design approach by enhancing the efficiency of processes and effectiveness of outcomes,” said Andy Cunningham, senior regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Autodesk.