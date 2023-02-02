The next stage of COX Architecture’s design of Adelaide Botanic High School’s expansion has been unveiled by the South Australian Government, which will allow for an extra 700 students to utilise the campus.

A new eight-storey building will intertwine with the existing spaces through its similar typology. The design embraces the history and philosophy of the existing high school as well as its site history to create an exciting sense of identity. The building will comprise contemporary learning spaces and multi-level outdoor spaces, as well as a rooftop multi-sports area that looks out towards Torrens River.

The first stage of the extension saw the 1960s Reid Building integrated with newly built forms and a central atrium, creating an ideal learning environment. Once the second stage reaches completion, the school will be a hub of physical and visual connectivity, with no traditional corridors seen amongst typical education design making for open spaces that nurture informal learning.

Building elements are left exposed, displaying the rigours of the construction process. New contemporary learning areas will include food technology, music, e-hub (entrepreneurial hub) and a second café which flows from indoor to outdoor eating areas.

“We are proud to progress the next phase of Adelaide Botanic High School, increasing the opportunity for more students to benefit from the state-of-the-art facilities,” says COX Architecture Director Adam Hannon.

“We are delighted by the opportunity to work in collaboration with the Department for Education, South Australia and Lendlease on the extension of one of Adelaide’s most contemporary and innovative learning environments.”

Learning spaces are versatile to support a number of learning and teaching methods. Utilised often by the public, the community will benefit from the updated spaces, which include an atrium, terrace, gym, recording studios, and kitchen spaces. Events such as Illuminate Adelaide are held at the school, with the new rooms and rooftop sports area anticipated to attract similar public use.

“Designed to inspire, shape, and change how students learn. We aspire to deliver an environment where students can explore their interests deeply, collaborate with peers, and become informed future citizens,” says COX Director, Zoe King.

“We have sought to design bespoke and intimate learning spaces that offer a feeling of connectedness. Where the division between formal and informal learning dissolves, and students take centre stage in student-led learning.”

Construction will reach completion by the end of the year, in time for the building to be utilised for the start of Term 1, 2024.