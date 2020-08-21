Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Due to the unknown outcome of COVID-19 and the need to ensure the safety of all participants, the decision has been made to move ahead to the next planned exhibition in 2022. ARBS 2022 will now be held from 27 to 29 April 2022 at the Melbourne Convention
shareShare

COVID-19 stops ARBS until 2022

ARBS, Australia’s largest HVAC&R and building services exhibition, has made the difficult decision to once again postpone the exhibition previously scheduled for February 2021 in Melbourne, Victoria.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

21 Aug 2020 1m read View Author

COVID-19-stops-ARBS-until-2022-1732010819.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

ARBS, Australia’s largest HVAC&R and building services exhibition, has made the difficult decision to once again postpone the exhibition previously scheduled for February 2021 in Melbourne, Victoria.

Due to the unknown outcome of COVID-19 and the need to ensure the safety of all participants, the decision has been made to move ahead to the next planned exhibition in 2022. ARBS 2022 will now be held from 27 to 29 April 2022 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

ARBS Exhibition manager, Sue Falcke says" "The decision to postpone ARBS 2021 was not entered into lightly and took into account the local and global concerns about COVID-19 as well as Federal and State Government advice."

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our exhibitors, speakers, award finalists and visitors, however we must prioritise the health and safety of all attendees. We wish to thank everyone for their continued support and understanding during such uncertain times," she says.

Further information on these events to be announced over the next few months.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap