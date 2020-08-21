COVID-19 stops ARBS until 2022

ARBS, Australia’s largest HVAC&R and building services exhibition, has made the difficult decision to once again postpone the exhibition previously scheduled for February 2021 in Melbourne, Victoria.

Due to the unknown outcome of COVID-19 and the need to ensure the safety of all participants, the decision has been made to move ahead to the next planned exhibition in 2022. ARBS 2022 will now be held from 27 to 29 April 2022 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

ARBS Exhibition manager, Sue Falcke says" "The decision to postpone ARBS 2021 was not entered into lightly and took into account the local and global concerns about COVID-19 as well as Federal and State Government advice."

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our exhibitors, speakers, award finalists and visitors, however we must prioritise the health and safety of all attendees. We wish to thank everyone for their continued support and understanding during such uncertain times," she says.

Further information on these events to be announced over the next few months.