Landscape luminaries CONTEXT’s masterplan for Lismore’s Wade Park has now been officially adopted by local council, which will account for the short and long term future of the park amid climate uncertainty in NSW’s north east.

The masterplan was delivered pro-bono by the practice and delivered quickly to ensure resilient measures are put in place before inclement weather rears its head once more.

Created in line with the Department of Planning’s Everyone Can Play guidelines, the practice has endeavoured to oversee the delivery of an ‘All Inclusive Park’. Upgrades to shared and inclusive play spaces, bike tracks, seating and BBQs and picnic shelters, plus the creation of accessible pathways, wayfinding and furniture, toilets and parking have all been included within the document.

CONTEXT Director, Hamish Dounan says the practice’s vision stands on pillars of accessibility, sustainability and natural context.

“Following extensive site surveys, detailed reviews of local planning policy, design guidelines and community consultation, our proposed framework has been tailored to the area’s unique topography and local community needs. A staged approach, each intervention will serve to bolster the park’s resilience to future weather events, and serve all users for years to come,” he says.

“Wade Park sits within what was once Australia’s largest expanse of lowland subtropical rainforest. Covering an area of approximately 75,000 hectares, it comprises fertile alluvial soils, which have subsequently been used for a variety of agricultural purposes.

“Past land-uses continue to influence the landscape, and how it responds to weather and climatic events. With a number of creeks feeding into Wilsons River and Leycester Creek which join at Lismore, future floods are inevitable.

“With this knowledge, we have curated a set of interventions that should endure for years to come.”

In addition to the upgrading and creation of new facilities, further vegetation will be planted throughout the park to strengthen ecological connectivity and support the development of microclimates. Infrastructure will be placed away from high-risk flood zones, while all new integrations will feature robust materials and finishes able to withstand water inundation. Stormwater systems and drainage have also been flagged for upgrades.

CONTEXT’s masterplan has been developed alongside Lismore City Council, Cred Consulting, Peak Water Consulting, with additional support from the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) and UNSW.

Parks and Leisure Australia NSW/ACT Vice President Simon James says the masterplan epitomises a climate resilient, community-conscious park.

“As the peak body for Parks and Leisure in NSW it has been fantastic to see a number of industry professionals collaborate together to realise this project,” he says.

“Following our industry conference in the region in 2022 we wanted to ensure we left a legacy for the community, and the completion of this masterplan provides Lismore City Council with a well thought out vision to upgrade the park. Our members understand the importance of high-quality parks and open spaces to the health, well-being and recovery of the Lismore community.

“We’d like to see more funding allocated to projects like this, for the delivery of parks and sport and leisure infrastructure that better withstand the impacts of a changing climate.”

City of Lismore Council will now be responsible for the funding and delivery of the masterplan over the next 3-5 years. Further information on the Wade Park Masterplan can be found here.