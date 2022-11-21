Multiplex has commenced on Sammut Group’s $200 million beachfront development, COAST, designed by PBD Architects, situated at Garfield Terrace on the Gold Coast.

Set across 37 levels, COAST features strategically placed amenities that provide space for a range of activities and experiences catering for the needs and lifestyles of local Gold Coast residents. The project made waves earlier in the year, breaking local property records with an average apartment price of $5.25 million.

Sammut Group COO Julian Sammut says the project has reached the construction stage amid a number of adversities faced by the industry.

“This is a great moment for the project, the many buyers who have been quick to be part of this opportunity, and for the Gold Coast. We have secured a fantastic partnership with Multiplex, who have an exceptional record of premier projects, which is what we demand for COAST,” he says.

38 half-floor villas sit within the building, with 2 double-storey skyhomes, 11 full-floor sub penthouses and an opulent 1,130 sqm penthouse set over two levels and featuring a private rooftop pool and amenities.

A 32-metre wet edge pool that wraps the eastern and northern sides of the building, a yoga studio, massage rooms and sauna, function facilities, residential beach bar, breakout areas and a commercial-sized gym feature among the amenities. A concierge located on the ground level will service residents.

Multiplex Regional Director Glenn Robinson says the construction company is excited by the opportunity to bring the project to life.

“We are delighted to be working with such a well credentialed developer as Sammut Group on such an iconic development for the Gold Coast,” he says.

“This is a higher end product than anything else we’ve delivered on the Gold Coast with its beautiful architecture, joinery and stonework. It will really challenge anything else available on the coast in terms of quality.”

For more information on the project, visit www.sammutgroup.co/project/coast-gold-coast.