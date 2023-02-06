i2C Architects’ design for Timbertop Estate, in Melbourne’s south-east, embodies its name with a combination of Cross Laminated (CLT) and Glue Laminated Timber (GLT) to be utilised for the commercial and retail hub.

CLT and GLT manufacturing capabilities in Australia are growing by the minute, with many companies looking to manufacture the cross-stitched timber material, which maximises strength and minimises wastage.

i2C Architects Senior Associate Shaun Daly says the benefits of the material make it ideal for the age of sustainable design.

“The external design of the building is bolstered by an extensive use of glass that opens to neighbouring areas of Officer making it one with the community. Inside, exposed CLT panelling on the walls and ceiling build on the contemporary external design language to create a harmonious flow,” he says.

“The internal timber creates warmth and softness, while the entire premises faces east with the bulk of the glazing to the North and South allowing constant light without the harshness of the morning or afternoon sun. When biophilic design elements like this are applied, the health of the end user improves while simultaneously allowing the business to reduce their carbon footprint.”

“The modern office environment has evolved and now needs to offer social zones, accessible outdoor spaces, and versatile floor plans as a way of luring back office workers.

“Research has shown that Australians are exhausted by the working from home lifestyle - they are desperate to return to the office but are sick of the daily commute. The decision to build in residential was an obvious solution to what is the next evolution of the modern work environment.

Daly says i2C’s work has cemented developer Parklea’s reputation as a company intent on creating sustainable spaces.

“Parklea wanted to engage the idea of the CBD offices in the suburbs - we've rethought the whole design of the building to better benefit everyone.”

Timber Design Studio Director Dayne Davis says that sustainable timber is becoming a cornerstone of contemporary buildings.

“Not only is the timber used in this project sustainably sourced, but it continues to sequester carbon throughout the operational lifetime of this building.

“Once complete, Parklea will have a fully sustainable and biophilic design, which will be reducing the overall operational carbon required to run the office annually.

“A high-performance building like this demonstrates what is capable when sustainability is seen as an opportunity to introduce solutions to age-old conventions.”

For more information on i2C Architects, visit i2c.com.au.

Photography: Rachael Dere