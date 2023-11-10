CKDS Architecture’s East End Block 2, developed by Iris Capital, is nearing completion, with the transformative project to invigorate Newcastle’s CBD.

The first stage of East End reached completion in 2021, which included the additions of Fabric and Washington Houses and Perkins and King. Stage two comprises two new iconic structures – Soul and Lyrique – with the latter replacing the old Lyrique theatre. Once complete, the development will include 116 dwellings and the reconfiguration of five historic Newcastle dwellings.

Lyrique endeavours to acknowledge the previous theatre and enhance it further with contemporary sensibilities. The creation of a thoroughfare, Lyrique lane, will see a dynamic pathway link Wolfe and Thorne Streets, as well as providing an activated area for the retail precinct at ground level.

Interiors of the buildings have been designed by Turner, with expansive, light-filled living spaces offering views of the Newcastle foreshore and Christ Church Cathedral. The entire precinct is a two minute walk to the Queens Wharf light rail stop and sits in close proximity to Newcastle Airport.

Each design choice has been carefully considered to ensure the preservation of heritage and to strike the balance between old and new. The practice regards the entire project as a tribute to the city’s spirit and its rebirth as a creative hub.

Completion of stage 2 is anticipated for early 2024. For more information, visit eastendnewcastle.com.au.