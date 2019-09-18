CIMIC wins $463m new Sydney Metro project

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors has been selected to build the new Sydney Metro City & Southwest Pitt Street Station.

The NSW Government has awarded the contract, part of Sydney Metro, Australia’s biggest public transport project, which will generate revenue of approximately $463 million to CPB Contractors for design and construction of the station.

The Integrated Station Development will provide a 250-metre-long underground Pitt Street Station running from Park Street to Bathurst St, between Pitt and Castlereagh Streets, connecting the two station entries with retail and other commercial facilities.

In addition, CPB Contractors will work with Oxford Properties Group for the design and construction of the two high-rise buildings above the station. The buildings will be 39-storeys each and comprise one commercial office building and one build to rent residential building.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria says, “Award of this project consolidates CPB Contractors’ position as a leading contractor delivering Sydney Metro, building on our work on Sydney Metro Northwest and Sydney Metro City & Southwest.

“Importantly, this is also a major step in the expansion and success of CPB Contractors’ building sector, working across key commercial, health and community facilities.”

Work on the station will begin in 2020 and is expected to be concluded in 2023.

By 2024, Sydney Metro will deliver 31 metro stations and more than 66 kilometres of new metro rail.