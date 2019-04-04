CIMIC to build NZ's largest aquatic and indoor recreation centre

CIMIC Group’s construction business, CPB Contractors has won the NZ$221 million contract to deliver the Christchurch Metro Sports Facility .

Planned as the largest aquatic and indoor recreation and community venue in New Zealand, the Christchurch Metro Sports Facility will consist of three buildings designed to cater to local and international events.

Facilities will include a 10-lane competition pool with seating for 1,000 spectators, swim leisure area, nine indoor netball and basketball courts, and a show court with retractable seating for 2,500 spectators.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria says: “As a leading construction company in New Zealand, CPB Contractors draws on local experience and international expertise to deliver leading infrastructure projects providing sustained social and economic benefits.

“CPB Contractors is strongly focused on providing opportunities for local businesses and working closely with Ōtākaro Ltd to safely deliver this important new facility.”

Work on the Christchurch Metro Sports Facility is scheduled to commence in May 2019 and expected to be completed late 2021.