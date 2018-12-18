Logo
CIMIC Group & John Holland win Rozelle Interchange tender
CIMIC Group & John Holland win Rozelle Interchange tender

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors has been selected to deliver the $3.9 billion WestConnex M4-M5 Link Rozelle Interchange in a 50:50 joint venture with John Holland.
18 Dec 2018

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors has been selected to deliver the $3.9 billion WestConnex M4-M5 Link Rozelle Interchange in a 50:50 joint venture with John Holland.

“Importantly, our construction, tunnelling and engineering expertise within both CPB Contractors and our engineering company EIC Activities are key to the successful delivery of the Rozelle Interchange, the last stage of the WestConnex project,” says CIMIC Group CEO Michael Wright.

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria says, “The award of the WestConnex Rozelle Interchange reflects CPB Contractors’ unrivalled experience in delivering major transport projects across Australia.”

CPB Contractors has completed the WestConnex M4 Widening project and is delivering the WestConnex M4 East and WestConnex New M5 with its joint venture partners.

The company is also delivering Sydney Metro Northwest, Sydney Metro Stage 2 and the Line- wide works package in support of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest.

The WestConnex M4-M5 Link Rozelle Interchange will connect the extended M4 and the New M5 to the Anzac Bridge and Victoria Road.

It will also provide for a connection to the proposed Western Harbour Tunnel and Beaches Link project.

