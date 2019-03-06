CHROFI gets green light for former Channel Nine HQ redevelopment

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has given permission for the redevelopment of the former Nine Network Willoughby headquarters on Artarmon Road in Sydney.

Set to be designed by award-winning architects CHROFI, the approval includes 460 apartments across nine buildings, a series of public piazzas and extensive publicly accessible open green space creating “a contemporary village-style community unlike anything seen on the lower north shore of Sydney before.”

Euro Properties executive director Jeff Chan, says the ambition and vision is to demonstrate design excellence, which will contribute to the further enhancement of the immediate area.

“A development application for Parkside Willoughby will now be lodged for the Stage 2 detailed design with a view to commencing construction in 2021,” says Chan.

CHROFI, the architects behind the redesign, was appointed following a design competition where five of Australia’s leading architecture practices were invited to submit design schemes.

The reason they won says CHROFI, was due to their “unique design philosophy combining urban design and timeless architecture”, that stood their concepts apart, many by renowned architect Andrew Andersons.

According to the firm, "In this project, community and authority consultation has been a crucial focus. Clear visual communication of the public benefit and urban design ideals, from the simple diagrams to visionary renders, has ensured the core principles have been understood by all."