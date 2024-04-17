Central Element’s expertise in the property sector is poised to be rewarded next month, after being named as an award winner at the Asia Pacific Property Awards for its Anden Coogee project.

The developer and subsequent project will now compete against other fellow award winners within the Apartment / Condominium Development category for the Five Star award. Anden Coogee has been designed by a collaborative team including CE, MHNDU architects, Dangar Barin Smith landscaping and Lawless and Meyerson interiors.

Clearly inspired by biophilic principles, the development comprises 15 residences and two penthouses that feature a strong focus on wellness, sustainability and luxury. The architectural team sought to maintain and promote the existing art deco facade, with the contemporary extension sympathetic to streetscape.

“Anden is a truly remarkable development; its success is a testament to the award-winning team we had working on the project,” says Managing Director of Central Element Nathan Chivas.

After being recognised on a domestic level with two wins at the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW Awards for Excellence, it is great to see Anden being honoured on an international stage. I look forward to seeing our Anden Coogee project take out the top honours with a Five Star award at the ceremony in May.”

The awards will take place from 30-31 May 2024 in Bangkok. The winner of the Five Star award within each category will be entered into the international awards. The judging panel is chaired by Lord Best and Lord Waverley, members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.