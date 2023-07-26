Charles Darwin University (CDU) has shared an update on its latest teaching and training facilities, with the goal of creating a dual sector institution that will see an increase in trades and manufacturing.

The new CDU Trades Training Facility is about to begin construction, with tender applications now being assessed. The $10 million facility has been jointly funded by the university and the NT Government. Spanning 2,400 sqm, the two-storey building will comprise a heavy equipment precinct, an assembly area and workshop space, an industrial sand pit, and classrooms.

“The new facility will provide a much-needed boost to training capacity at CDU, expanding current facilities to meet the demand of the Territory’s growing trade workforce,” says CDU TAFE Pro Vice-Chancellor Mike Hamilton.

“Initially we will be training carpentry and roof plumbing, but we aim to teach a number of different trade courses here. We are proud of our strong focus on upskilling Territorians for jobs that are in-demand not just in the NT, but across Northern Australia.”

The new facility is part of $287 million invested in educational infrastructure in the NT, including CDU’s $250 million Education and Community Precinct in Darwin CBD, $2 million Industry 4.0 Testlab and $25.8 million Centre for Better Health Futures.

CDU Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Fiona Coulson says the university plans to be a beacon of growth and innovation in the top end, through providing accessible education.

“As the largest training provider in the NT, CDU offers opportunities to Territorians to turn their passion into a rewarding career,” she says.

“Our practical courses in major employment sectors of health, trades and business build the future workforce of the Territory, tackling the unique challenges we face today to improve the lives of current and future generations.”

A number of experts from CDU presented at the Developing Northern Australia Conference earlier this week. The conference highlighted a number of core issues, policies, solutions and outcomes to build a more cohesive Northern Australia.

Image: Supplied