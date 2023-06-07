Charles Darwin University (CDU) has introduced a new scheme, which will pay Northern Territory residents to house international students when they travel to the top end in the coming months.

Titled CDU StudyStays, the program has been created at a time when accommodation and housing is a major issue nationwide. StudyStays is an online platform that provides students – both domestic and international – with a list of vacancies around CDU’s Casuarina, Waterfront and Palmerston campuses.

Nearly all residences are eligible, including private and commercial properties, students looking to sublet and real estate agents encouraged to register.

“When the students arrive to start the semester demand for housing will be strong, at a time when availability is low,” says CDU Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman.

“These students are making one of the hardest, bravest, and most critical decisions of their lives – moving to a foreign country to pursue their education. One of the difficult decisions these students will have to make is where to live.”

Listings provide key information, including rent, lease duration, the number of bedrooms available, a description of the home and photos. Students who are registered on the platform can directly speak to owners or tenants and will be put in contact with CDU staff.

“For those wanting to fill a room and receive extra income, welcoming an international student into your home can offer consistent income and the chance to get to know someone with unique life experiences and perspectives,” Bowman continues.

CDU Accommodation Services Manager Philip Mosely says the platform is a crucial tool for students as the housing crisis begins to take effect.

“In preparation for this influx of international students, we are bolstering CDU StudyStays to become the go-to tool for our students searching for appropriate off-campus accommodation,” he says.

“With IHD and UniLodge already fully booked, we’re working to provide the most efficient resources and advice through platforms such as CDU StudyStays to make the search for accommodation less daunting for new students.”

