C6, a ground-breaking mass timber residential apartment project in South Perth designed by Fraser & Partners for Grange Development has received development approval from Western Australia's Joint Development Assessment Panel. Soaring to an impressive height of 189.1 metres, the project is on track to become the world's tallest hybrid timber residential tower.

Based on Fraser & Partners’ transformative regenerative design agenda, the project will use 42% mass timber, which can be sustainably regrown in less than one hour, allowing the building to sequester a staggering 10.5 million kilograms of carbon.

“To address the impacts of climate change, our imperative as architects is clear: How can we design the buildings needed for urban growth, while balancing the environmental costs of their construction?” says Fraser & Partners director, Reade Dixon.

Designed to operate on 100% renewable energy through an embedded network, the tower will also prioritise bike shares and an EV car-share fleet of 80 Teslas over traditional car bays. The design also dedicates 20% of the site as publicly accessible space, which includes a 500sqm podium and forecourt.

"The built environment accounts for 39% of global emissions, and for our industry, innovation is lagging. C6 aims to shift the focus toward a more climate-conscious approach," explains James Dibble, director of Grange Development.

“C6's ambition goes beyond construction; it aims to achieve carbon neutrality upon completion and maintain it through thoughtful material selection, planting, and energy-efficient technology.”

Biophilia drives the design inside the apartments, with the timber structure creating a direct connection to natural elements for occupants.

The timber for the Perth apartments will be sourced from Australia’s largest mass timber producer, XLam in Albury-Wodonga, or shipped from Europe in empty iron ore ships returning to Western Australia, furthering the sustainability agenda.

Pioneering a sustainable blueprint for the future, Fraser & Partners’ commitment to open-source sharing of technical materials aims to inspire innovation, modification and progress.

Dixon adds, "C6 challenges an industry that hasn't evolved much in 70 years. Our great hope is that it challenges the industry to do future projects better.”