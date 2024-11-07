Public perception of high-density living has previously been seen as an antithesis to the “Great Australian Dream” of suburban homeownership. But today, urban sprawl, rising property prices and limited land availability have made apartment living a necessity and increasingly desirable through good design.

Australian Apartment Advocacy (AAA) Director Samantha Reece says there’s a need to shift the narrative from ‘high density’ to ‘high-amenity living’, emphasising the importance of lifestyle benefits and increased apartment choice.

According to the AAA’s biennial research, 80% of apartment buyers prioritise amenity and proximity to public transport, shops, cafes and parks.

“What people are looking for is convenience,” Reece says.

“They want to be able to walk down the street and buy some milk. They want everything they need within a four-minute-radius.”

According to her, people have no issue with high-rise development if it’s interesting and attractive.

“They have an issue with dull, monotonous buildings in areas with zero amenity,” Reece says.

Stephen Cox, Director at Sydney architecture and design studio TURNER, says the success of high-amenity living depends not only on the buildings themselves, but also on the surrounding spaces.

“It’s not about the architecture anywhere near as much as it’s about the spaces in-between,” says Cox.

“It’s about what’s happening on the street, which parks are nearby and whether there’s good access to public transport.”

He emphasises the importance of considered urban design in creating liveable, vibrant communities, referencing TURNER’s Wicks Park project in Marrickville, which he says illustrates how apartment living can successfully combine with high amenity.

The project provides a range of boutique residential, retail and commercial spaces that are embraced by open green areas, with extensive landscaped gardens and close proximity to transport and retail offerings.

“Good quality, high-density living has long been popular in our cities,” he says. “In Sydney, places like Potts Point, Manly and Cronulla, for example, have had high densities for a long time, and they’re popular because they offer an interesting lifestyle. They have a vibrant food and beverage culture, they’re close to transport or a recreational offering like the beach. The best examples of high density offer high amenity.”

Further afield, Cox says cities like Singapore and Tokyo provide examples of how to successfully incorporate high-amenity living into urban environments.

“Singapore does high-density living incredibly well,” Cox says.

“There, architects like WOHA have mastered the concept of blending vertical living with accessible public amenities, parks, bicycle networks and efficient transport options. Singapore’s public transport system, greening of the city, and intentional approach to creating amenity has benefits for both residents and visitors to the city.”

High-amenity living extends beyond public or shared facilities to include considered design features within an apartment.

According to Cox, well-designed apartments prioritise functionality and incorporate elements like great natural light, ample storage and flexible spaces to enhance a living experience.

The AAA’s research reflects these sentiments, indicating that 70% of buyers want more storage space and more than 70% use a second bedroom as a study, reflecting a growing demand for multifunctional areas, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research also found that apartment choice is vital, with Reece noting a need for different types of developments, from boutique style residences to large high amenity, high-density buildings.

“Some people are sensitive to levies and don’t want amenities within their building, while others seek a lifestyle with all the amenities, and don’t mind the associated costs,” she says, highlighting the need for high amenity offerings beyond the building itself.

Both Cox and Reece concur, emphasising that high-density living should not be seen as a compromise.

“The future of urban living lies in creating dynamic communities that offer high-quality amenities,” Cox says.

“As cities grow and evolve, embracing this perspective will be essential to creating vibrant, liveable environments that meet the needs of a diverse population.”