Building industry experts are planning to meet in the Blue Mountains this month for the 7th Australian Bushfire Building Conference to tackle the tough questions around planning and building in bushfire prone areas.

Organised by the Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise (BMEE), in partnership with Blue Mountains City Council (BMCC), this year’s theme of ‘Addressing the tensions: Are we getting the balance right?’ will be explored across the main two-day program.

The conference will be a hybrid event with a live and in-person conference hub, if COVID restrictions allow, and a virtual component through a dedicated conference platform which will run simultaneously. If the live event cannot go ahead the conference will be held across the virtual platform.

Well-renowned national speakers will present the latest research, case studies and best practices for building in bushfire prone areas, with the aim of finding the right balance to move the industry forward.

NSW RFS Director of Built & Natural Environment Superintendent Mathew Smith says, “This conference is an opportunity to look at ways to continue the momentum of making homes safer and more resistant to fires.”

“Bushfire safety measures for new builds are imperative, not just for the safety of residents, but for the safety of our firefighters as well. A well-constructed and well-prepared property can make a significant difference.”

The Australian Bushfire Building Conference will be held on from 1-2 November at Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains, Leura.

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.bushfireconference.com.au

Image: https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/general/unsw-experts-advising-bushfire-crisis-0