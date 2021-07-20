Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Bushfire protection conference postponed until November
shareShare

Bushfire protection conference postponed until November

Building industry experts are planning to meet in the Blue Mountains from 1-2 November for the 7th Australian Bushfire Building Conference to tackle the tough questions around planning and building in bushfire prone areas.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

20 Jul 2021 2m read View Author

Bushfire-protection-conference-1732009541.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Building industry experts are planning to meet in the Blue Mountains this month for the 7th Australian Bushfire Building Conference to tackle the tough questions around planning and building in bushfire prone areas.

Organised by the Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise (BMEE), in partnership with Blue Mountains City Council (BMCC), this year’s theme of ‘Addressing the tensions: Are we getting the balance right?’ will be explored across the main two-day program.

The conference will be a hybrid event with a live and in-person conference hub, if COVID restrictions allow, and a virtual component through a dedicated conference platform which will run simultaneously. If the live event cannot go ahead the conference will be held across the virtual platform.

Well-renowned national speakers will present the latest research, case studies and best practices for building in bushfire prone areas, with the aim of finding the right balance to move the industry forward.

NSW RFS Director of Built & Natural Environment Superintendent Mathew Smith says, “This conference is an opportunity to look at ways to continue the momentum of making homes safer and more resistant to fires.”

“Bushfire safety measures for new builds are imperative, not just for the safety of residents, but for the safety of our firefighters as well. A well-constructed and well-prepared property can make a significant difference.”

The Australian Bushfire Building Conference will be held on from 1-2 November at Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains, Leura.

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.bushfireconference.com.au

Image: https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/general/unsw-experts-advising-bushfire-crisis-0

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap