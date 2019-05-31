Bushfire conference to thrash out future bushfire planning

Building industry professionals from across Australia and the world will be gathering together this October to hear from leading experts in bushfire building and planning at the award-winning Australian Bushfire Building Conference.

Organised by the Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise (BMEE), the 5th Australian Bushfire Building Conference will carry the theme of ‘liveability’ that will be explored across the main two-day program featuring presentations from renowned national and international experts who will discuss the latest research, updates and technologies on building in bushfire prone areas.

The highlight of this year’s conference will be the opportunity to hear from U.S-based chief scientist and professor from San Diego State University, Alexandra Syphard, who will be presenting her ground-breaking research on the interplay between human interaction and climate on wildfire patterns.

CEO of Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise (BMEE), Bernard Fehon, says that each year the Australian Bushfire Building Conference is growing bigger and better.

“It’s not only a great opportunity to learn and hear from the experts in the field but also a chance to meet and influence the decision makers,” Fehon says.

“Being able to share and discuss ideas with researchers, academics, policymakers and practitioners is invaluable.

“Speakers will cover issues that are important to the future of the industry, potentially influencing future standards and regulations. Other speakers will provide all the updates and information industry leaders need, including discussion around the New National Construction Code (NCC2019) and AS3959 changes.

“Throughout the two-day conference, delegates will also be able to join in interactive workshops, field trips - visiting the 2013 Blue Mountains bushfire site and newly built bushfire resilient homes – hear from an expert Q&A panel, and visit an industry expo featuring leading suppliers of bushfire building supplies. As a bonus, they can also earn CPD points,” he says.

Director of Community Resilience for the NSW RFS, Corey Shackleton, says the conference provides a vital platform for sharing current and future trends and issues in the bushfire protection space, with this year’s theme of liveability an important one.

“Regulatory guidelines for building development seek to find a balance between development potential, ecology, and bush fire safety

requirements, while maintaining adequate levels of bush fire safety for the community. It’s essential that all players involved in bush fire safety attend the conference.”

