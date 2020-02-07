Renzo Verbeck’s Burning Man temple

Architect Renzo Verbeck and artist Sylvia Adrienne Lisse have designed this year’s temple for Burning Man Festival 2020 in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

The eight-point structure called Empyrean, will act as the festival’s annual-gathering centrepiece, in line with this year’s festival theme, Multiverse, which will then be burned on the final day along with the infamous ‘man’.

The temple by Verbeck and Lisse refers to a heavenly realm said to be the birthplace of fire, with the pavilions constructed using framing lumber and latticework walls, arranging a star shape.

The structure’s design follows Geordie Van Der Bosch’s 2019 temple structure, influenced by Japanese torii gates.

“Approaching from the outer playa environs, the visitor encounters an octagonal palisade of monumental portal gates,” Verbeck says.

The 200 feet in diameter, and 70 feet tall structure in structure and name, represents the highest celestial point of human beings, where cosmic dimensions and humanity can come together.

Katie Hazard, associate director for Burning Man Arts says, “Every year we explore a spectrum of design submissions from our community’s artists and builders.”

“We approach our decision with the goal of creating a special physical space on play for Black Rock City’s citizens to share their reflections.”

This year, Burning Man 2020 will take place August 30 to September 7.