Bureau Proberts has begun overseeing the design and delivery of a picturesque site in Brisbane’s Kangaroo Point, recently acquired by boutique developer Molti.

Located on MacDonald Street, the site is currently improved by a block of six apartments constructed in the 1980s. The 797 sqm site will become a first-class multi-residential precinct, featuring whole-floor, river-fronting apartments.

Molti co-founder and director Ben Teague said its vision was to redevelop the 797 square metre site respectfully, while employing the talents of renowned local architectural practice Bureau Proberts who have started initial design work.

"This is an incredible opportunity to deliver a high-quality luxury residential building that elevates the standards of urban design and contributes to the evolution of Kangaroo Point," says Molti Co-Founder, Ben Teague.

"Our focus will be delivering a development that respects the area's incredible views of the Story Bridge and creates an unparalleled lifestyle for its residents."

Recognised as Molti’s maiden Brisbane venture, Molti will strengthen its coastal portfolio with the future development, which will feature a similar design typology to its projects at Byron Bay and Noosa Heads. A site on the Gold Coast, comprising 19 luxe apartments, is also in the pipeline.

"We are focused on the strategic acquisition of sites in lifestyle destinations where we can deliver residences that defy expectations. We invest in design and outcomes that communities can be proud of, and residences that enhance the lives of their occupants," Teague concludes.