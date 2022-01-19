Leading Australian retail property group Vicinity Centres has revealed plans to completely transform their Buranda Village shopping centre into a new mixed use precinct of the future comprising of seven buildings offering residential, retail and commercial office spaces.

First opened in 1978, Buranda Village shopping centre, which is located in one of Brisbane’s most desirable suburbs but hasn’t seen any significant development over the years, will be replaced with a mixed use precinct offering living, working, shopping and community spaces.

The three-stage masterplan will deliver a new 8,200sqm laneway-based, open-air, retail and dining village along with approximately 50,000sqm of commercial space across three buildings, 627 build-to-rent apartments across four residential buildings, and community spaces with a subtropical landscaped public realm.

“Our proposal to redevelop Buranda Village into a mixed-use precinct of the future will deliver a refreshed retail offer introducing a new dining experience, complemented by landscaped community spaces, residential apartments and workplace solutions, all in the one location,” Vicinity’s chief development officer Carolyn Viney said.

“Designed in consultation with leading local architects Rothelowman, Hassell and Lat 27, Buranda Village’s new lifestyle precinct is framed by its new 8,200-square-metre laneway-based open-air retail and dining precinct, inspired by Brisbane’s suburban village centres and architecture that is best suited to the Southeast Queensland climate.

“Buranda Village’s new Workplace Precinct will offer modern, flexible commercial office solutions that cater to the growing ‘work near home’ demand. With up to 50,000 square metres of A-Grade commercial space across three buildings, the project is targeting a 5-star Green Star rating.

“The residential spaces will include approximately 600 apartments across four buildings catering for a diverse cohort of future residents and, combined with new workers, will provide a much larger customer base for retailers to connect with,” Viney added.

The Buranda Village redevelopment is expected to create about 580 jobs during the development phase and more than 3,200 jobs over the long term.

“In every sense, this is a true mixed-use outcome where our offerings complement each other to create a modern and activated community while also taking advantage of the strong rail, bus and car transport links and the proposed Brisbane Metro Cross and River Rail services,” Viney observed.

The development will also offer car and bike parking spaces. The project includes initiatives such as solar energy systems, sustainable travel initiatives and passive design strategies.

Images: Supplied