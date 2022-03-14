The Regional Architecture Association (RAA) is inviting all architecture professionals to Bundanon & Beyond, a two-day event next month that aims to focus on the importance of architecture in the regions.

Scheduled for the weekend of 30 April - 1 May 2022, the event will be held on-site at the recently completed addition to the Bundanon education site designed by Kerstin Thompson – one of the most iconic regional architecture projects in modern times. The weekend will focus on the experience of significant architecture, to meet and discuss the work of their peers, and decompress and enjoy the nuances, detail and complex interactions offered by the built environment.

The event will feature CPD sessions from Thompson, discussing the Bundanon masterplan, Tina Tziallas, focusing on the recent work of her Southern Highlands-based practice, Mark Jones, director of Edmiston Jones discussing the delivery of Class 2 buildings under the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020, and a tour of the buildings of Bundanon.

Artist and designer Richard Briggs will also hold a three-hour drawing masterclass and will discuss the importance of drawing.

Attendees have the opportunity to stay on-site at either the original Glenn Murcutt-designed Boyd Education Centre or the new Thompson-designed building, The Bridge.

“Bundanon incorporates radical solutions to a changing climate with a net zero energy target and will be defendable against fire and flood, which for millennia have shaped this landscape. Two years ago fire tore through the adjacent forest, then flooding followed months later. So the building and landscape design approach was necessarily driven by resilience, resistance and ecological repair. The Art Museum, embedded in the landscape, is resistant to fire. By contrast The Bridge for creative learning is resilient, and allows flood waters to flow through it unimpeded,” Thompson explained.

6 CPD points will be offered across the weekend and a number of the RAA’s Technical Partners will be present at this event.

“After 12 months of building the foundations of the newly formed Regional Architecture Association, the founding committee are extremely excited to launch our very first in-person event for 2022, an event that takes us to one of the most significant regional projects to be executed in NSW in recent times. We look forward to welcoming the greater Architectural Community to Bundanon for what is set to be a truly inspiring event,” Cameron Anderson – committee chair of the RAA says.

Formed in May 2021 by like-minded design professionals with a passion for the built environment, the RAA supports strong advocacy for regional practice and promotes the benefits of architecture to the broader society. Membership is open to all associated with regional practice.

Tickets and details