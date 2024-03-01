Architectus, MPA and Slattery have joined forces for the third time in preparation for theMelbourne Fashion Festival, supporting the event's First Nations Pathways Programme in collaboration with Mob in Fashion.

The partnership underlines the trio’s commitment to elevating First Nations voices and representation within the fashion industry. Mob in Fashion offers industry-level opportunities to First Nations peoples, which have a profound impact on their lives and careers.

Mob in Fashion’s role within the Festival program culminates in the delivery of the Emerging Mob in Fashion Runway x Fujitsu event, held on Thursday 7 March at the Royal Exhibition Building on Wurundjeri Country. Mob in Fashion will provide a Creative Director, Stylist, Assistant Stylists, Make-up Artists, fashion photographers, and Event Assistants for the runway, which includes artists Delvene CockatooCollins, Jasmine Craciun, Lychee Alkira, Yapa Mali; and local Naarm designer, Corin Corcoran.

“Architectus is proud to continue our support for First Nations design through the Paypal Melbourne Fashion Festival, it’s wonderful to be able to play a part in recognising First Nations design professionals and the creatives working behind the scenes to deliver a major event which seamlessly merges the worlds of art, fashion, design, and culture,” says Architectus Principal Ruth Wilson.

We’re looking forward to another stellar show and excited to see these multi-talented designers bring their work to life.”

The Premium Runway Series will launch on Monday 4 March, and will feature a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony at the entrance to the Fashion Forecourt. The entire First Nations Pathways Programme will additionally be enhanced by the inclusion of First Nations entertainers within the Fashion Forecourt live stage.

Slattery CEO Sarah Slattery says her company is thrilled to continue to provide support to First Nations talent within the fashion industry.

“We are delighted to continue supporting PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival and its efforts to elevate First Nations talent through the First Nations Pathways Program in collaboration with Mob in Fashion,” she says.

“As a practice we recognise that meaningful change can occur through genuine engagement with people, their work, and their passions. We eagerly anticipate the innovations and artistry of new First Nations designers and creatives on the Emerging Mob in Fashion runway in March.”

Each firm in the Consortium is committed to Reconciliation Action Plans, with Architectus and Slattery achieving Innovate status and MPA achieving Reflect status.