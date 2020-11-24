Built Environment category finalists announced for Vic Premier’s Sustainability Awards

The Victorian Government has revealed the 28 finalists for the 2020 Premier’s Sustainability Awards.

Each year the Awards recognise individuals, businesses, government entities and community groups leading the way in implementing sustainable innovation and practices.

Sustainability Victoria CEO, Claire Ferres Miles celebrated the continued growth of the Awards and lauded the quality and innovation of submissions spanning regional and metropolitan Victoria.

“The continued year-on-year growth of the Awards reflects optimism and momentum to achieve Victoria’s commitment to transition to a circular and zero net emissions economy to reduce, re-use and recycle,” Ferres Miles says.

“From volunteer groups dedicating countless hours to large businesses taking action, it is inspiring to see the quality of varied and innovative submissions this year.”

Now in their 18th year, the Premier’s Sustainability Awards include categories ranging from environmental protection to health and education.

Each category was judged by a panel of environmental experts selected for their sustainability and industry expertise.

This year’s finalists include a shopping centre with a goal to become the world’s most sustainable, 400 metres of footpath constructed from recycled glass, and a large-scale hospital revolutionising their clinical waste disposal.

Winners will be announced at the Premier’s Sustainability Award’s online ceremony to be held next month on 16 December.

Premier Daniel Andrews will personally select the winners of the overall awards, the Premier’s Recognition Award and Premier’s Regional Recognition Award, from this year’s list of finalists.

The Premier’s Recognition Awards recognise submissions that showcase outstanding innovation in sustainability and demonstrate notable benefits for metropolitan and regional Victoria.

Claire Ferres-Miles says, “The Premier’s Sustainability Awards recognise Victorian businesses, community groups and individuals who are exemplars, leaders in Australia, inspiring us all to work together - to act with impact.”