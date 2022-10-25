Communities all over the world are facing the brunt of rising sea levels and the increased risk of urban flooding. Danish maritime architecture studio MAST has responded to these environmental threats by proposing a floating architecture system that offers a sustainable and flexible solution for building ‘almost anything on water’.

The Copenhagen-based studio’s ‘Land on Water’ is a modular floating island system that uses simple, flat-packed modules made from recycled reinforced plastic, which can be easily transported anywhere and assembled into unlimited configurations to provide a secure floating foundation. Working in collaboration with Fragile and Hubert Rhomberg, MAST has developed the innovative, climate-resilient system, which is inspired by gabion construction, an ancient technology that utilises mesh cages filled with rubble to create extremely sturdy, low cost foundations.

“In this case the concept is inverted, and the modular ‘cages’ are filled with locally sourced, upcycled floatation supporting the weight of any structure built on top. They are also much more adaptable than existing solutions since floatation can be added or adjusted at any time if weight is added or shifted around above,” the studio explained.

According to MAST, their Land on Water system promises a far better underwater environment than existing solutions based on steel and concrete foundations that are commonly treated with toxic anti-fouling paints. Their floating island system provides an ideal habitat for fish and crustaceans, and an anchor point for molluscs and seaweeds, allowing the local marine ecosystem to thrive.

Land on Water can be used to build floating houses, campsites, public spaces and even infrastructure, the architects stated.

“Land on Water will provide a climate resilient and adaptable solution for the construction of new floating buildings worldwide but could also lead to an entirely new type of dynamic and organic off-grid floating community and an alternative to the large master-planned floating cities currently under development, which repeat many of the mistakes made by urban planners in the middle of the 20th century.”

MAST is currently developing a prototype floating pavilion using the Land on Water system and is seeking like-minded partners interested in developing innovative and sustainable floating projects.

