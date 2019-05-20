Building defects alleged at Elizabeth Quay towers

According to The West Australian newspaper and Seven's Today Tonight, alleged building defects have been observed in the newly built Elizabeth Quay apartment towers in Perth.

While the luxury residential building has only been occupied since March, accoridng to the current affairs program, which also inlcuded a video of the alleged defects, there have already been reports of internal issues such as crooked walls, broken sewage pipes, uneven paintwork and extensive chips.

Other issues were scratches and stains on walls, floors and window frames, according to The West Australian.

Developer Far East Consortium has downplayed the defects, with the company’s WA state manager Dan Sweet saying that even high-quality projects can be subject to “minor defects and workmanship issues”, and that the identified defects are being addressed.

Water leaks were also allegedly discovered in the basement carpark, although Sweet has downplayed this issue, assuring that it will have no impact on the building’s structural integrity.

Since discovering the defects at Elizabeth Quay, some owners have claimed they have refused to move in and are demanding compensation for the money they have spent on strata fees and council rates despite not occupying the building, according to The West Australian and Today Tonight.

The Elizabeth Quay towers were designed by Cottee Parker Architects and built by Probuild, with engineering by WSP.

At no stage has it been claimed or inferred that the towers were structurally unsound.

Pictured: Elizabeth Quay towers under construction in June 2018. Image credit: Far East Consortium