Building, construction, architecture and design businesses absent from social media

One third of businesses in the building, construction, architecture and design industries are still not on social media, according to the 2013 survey conducted by Infolink.com.au.

Infolink.com.au sales manager Adrian Wilson says, “Social media and online channels are an essential part of a marketing and communication strategy and if businesses don’t jump on board now they will get left behind.

“These businesses may be reluctant to join social media because they are unsure how to use it to build their brand, attract new customers and grow their business,” added Wilson.

The survey reveals 36 percent of businesses are unsure how to use social media to engage their market with two thirds saying more social media training would help.

“Social media is an excellent tool to build relationships with existing and potential customers as it allows you to communicate and engage with them directly. Through this relationship you may have a better chance of improving sales leads and customer loyalty,” Wilson says.

For businesses already using social media, 43 percent are seeing tangible results, with 70 percent saying a strategy is important for social media success.

“An online marketing strategy can help businesses to define and achieve their goals for social media and target the right audience, with the right messages at the right time. Businesses will then be able to achieve the most benefit,” Wilson says.

When asked what social media channels they use, 42 percent of businesses said they have a Facebook page and 41 percent have a LinkedIn company page.

Additionally, nearly all businesses surveyed agreed having a website is important for businesses in their industry, yet one fifth still don’t have a website.

More than 1291 Australian businesses in the building, construction, architecture and design industries were surveyed about the effects of major issues in their industry including social media, environmental issues and the cost of resources.

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE SURVEY

Building and construction

40% of building and construction businesses that took part in the survey have a Facebook page.

40% of building and construction businesses that took part in the survey have a LinkedIn page.

35% of building and construction businesses that took part in the survey have a Google+ page.

60% of building and construction businesses that took part in the survey believe social media is now a crucial part of the marketing mix.

36% of building and construction businesses that took part in the survey are not sure how to use social media to engage their market.

45% of building and construction businesses that took part in the survey see tangible results from social media.

Architecture

35% of architecture businesses that took part in the survey have a Facebook page.

42% of architecture businesses that took part in the survey have a LinkedIn page.

22% of architecture businesses that took part in the survey have a Google+ page.

60% of architecture businesses that took part in the survey believe social media is now a crucial part of the marketing mix.

48% of architecture businesses that took part in the survey are not sure how to use social media to engage their market.

35% of architecture businesses that took part in the survey see tangible results from social media.

Design