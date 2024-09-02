Multi-award-winning Melbourne-based builder Figurehead Construction has been appointed to build the first residences in Frasers Property Australia’s Bradmill Yarraville community.

Figurehead will begin with 44 Stage 1 Pioneer Townhomes, with a further 47 townhomes in Stage 2 to follow.

Construction on the Pioneer Townhomes is anticipated to begin in September 2024 with an expected completion date of September 2025.

More than half of Stage 1 is already sold, with remaining townhomes ranging in price from $1,295,000 for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, single garage home to $1,650,000 for a four-bedroom plus study, two-bathroom, two-car garage home.

The Pioneer Townhomes’ configuration includes two- and three-story layouts, with architect Rothelowman’s design aesthetic informed by the history of the site and its heritage.

In a nod to the site’s past as a textile factory, the townhomes’ joinery uses frames and timber inspired by the old factory garment tables, along with brushed nickel tapware finishes which mirror the style of the times.

Sustainability is another guiding principle. All-electric, the homes feature solar panels, water-saving fixtures and fittings and double glazing throughout for thermal comfort.

Frasers Property Australia General Manager Development Victoria Sarah Bloom says she is excited to begin a working relationship with a builder as well-regarded as Figurehead.

“The diverse list of projects Figurehead has successfully delivered, from aged care facilities to schools to residential buildings gives us absolute assurance they are the right builder to create the first residences on this exciting project,” she says.

Figurehead’s more than 80 completed projects include the expansion of the Clifton Hill Primary School, the conversion and extension of Prahran’s historic Station Hotel into 41 apartments and the construction of fashion brand Decjuba’s striking headquarters in Cremorne.

The company’s multiple awards include the 2024 Excellence in Construction Innovation award from The Urban Developer; the Excellence in Construction of Commercial Buildings award from the Master Builders Victoria in 2023 and the Grand Designs Australia Magazine House of the Year in 2022.

Figurehead Founder and Managing Director, Joe Grasso says he is thrilled to bring the company’s skills and craftmanship to what is set to become an iconic new neighbourhood for Melbourne.

"We can't wait to get started on Stages 1 and 2; Bradmill is the kind of project we want to see and build in key infill locations like Yarraville," he says.

"Frasers Property are offering quality housing solutions that pay respect to the heritage of the site and incorporate sustainable principles, aligning with our expertise and focus for the coming years."

Bradmill Yarraville occupies a 26-hectare site just 2.6 kilometres from Yarraville railway station and Yarraville village, named the fifth coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out in 2020. Once the home of Bradmill Cotton Mills (later Bradmill Textiles) which operated on the site from 1953 to 2007, the new community will feature preserved and rejuvenated heritage buildings, including the famous boiler house with its commanding views over the city and western suburbs, and the saw-tooth proofing building.

These buildings will be converted to exclusive residents-only facilities including a gym, co-working spaces, cinema, arcade room, entertaining spaces, swimming pool and an elevated events space on the top floor of the boiler house with views over Melbourne’s CBD and Port Phillip Bay.

A 1.5-hectare linear park will connect the community directly to neighbouring McIvor Reserve while the retail and dining precincts will feature a full line supermarket, cafes and restaurants, childcare centre, health providers and specialty stores.

Bradmill Yarraville, which has been awarded a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating, will comprise approximately 680 townhomes and up to 750 apartments across five buildings on completion, accommodating approximately 3,500 residents.

Image: Supplied