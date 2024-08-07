Grindley Construction has been appointed by Frasers Property Australia to deliver multiple public amenities at their Midtown MacPark development in Macquarie Park, Sydney.

The scope for Grindley Construction encompasses a commercial gym and 25m pool, a community centre, and a 3,300sqm Village Green central park. Work is expected to begin this month with completion due in late 2025. The new community spaces will join the already completed road network, Shrimptons Creek bridge, social enterprise cafe, and Soul and MAC Residences apartment buildings, which welcomed their first residents this year.

The Village Green, with its plantings of mature trees, landscaped amphitheatre and grassed open space, designed by award-winning landscape architects McGregor Coxall, is set to become the heart of the new community. Overlooking the Village Green are the gym and pool, along with the adjoining community centre, designed by architect CHROFI.

With the recently-announced 750-student state primary school and two childcare centres all within Midtown MacPark, the community is on track to deliver unbeatable amenity to residents of what will be one of Sydney’s most convenient new neighbourhoods.

Frasers Property Australia development director Scott Clohessy says the community spaces will provide new ways for residents to connect with neighbours as well as friends and family.

“We already have a strong community-building program in place with lots of opportunities for our 1,400 new residents to meet through regular coffee catch-ups, walks and events. The addition of the Village Green and community centre, along with the user-pays pool and gym, will create the true heart of the development and provide more options and possibilities for community connections to grow,” he says.

Future amenities planned for Midtown MacPark include walking paths along a revitalised Shrimptons Creek corridor, pocket parks, and a car share scheme, in addition to cafes, restaurants and retail stores.

The Midtown MacPark community is within easy walking distance of the new Macquarie Park metro station.

Images: Supplied