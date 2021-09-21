With Lendlease confirmed by the NSW Government as the builder of the Powerhouse Parramatta, City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer has extended his congratulations to the developer.

Dwyer says he is excited by the progress the museum is making, and believes the building will be a boost for the community, including a number of jobs and an increased number of visitors to what is regarded as Sydney’s second CBD.

"This is a pivotal moment for the people of Parramatta and I am delighted that construction will soon begin on a world-class cultural institution in the centre of global Sydney," he says.

"Powerhouse Parramatta will be a game-changing project as our City recovers from the pandemic. It will deliver more than 3,500 jobs during construction and at least 400 ongoing jobs when it opens, inject millions of dollars into the economy, and attract two million visitors from all over Australia and the world each year.

"I thank the NSW Government for investing in Parramatta and the country's next great cultural precinct. Our community has long awaited a cultural institution of this calibre which will put Parramatta on the global culture map, nurture our thriving creative sector, and become an iconic gathering place for generations to come."

The Powerhouse Parramatta, designed by Moreau Kusunoki and Genton will be a world-class museum, featuring more than 18,000 sqm of exhibition and public space on the banks of the Parramatta River. Construction, undertaken by Lendlease, will commence in early 2022, with completion of the museum slated for late 2024.

