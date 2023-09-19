Logo
sonata buchan
Buchan’s locale-inspired Auckland residential tower complete

Buchan’s masterful design of Sonata, a luxurious residential development in Auckland’s St Heliers, has raised the proverbial bar for the standard of multi-residential living in the North Island city.
19 Sep 2023

Buchans-locale-inspired-Auckland-residential-tower-1732010150.png

Offering whole-of-floor apartments to prospective buyers, future occupants are afforded views of the nearby Waitemata Harbour, Rangitoto Island and city skyline. Each comprising three-bedrooms, residents have direct lift access from the lobby and basement carpark.

Mimicking the gentle curve of the shoreline, the building’s form enables highly functional floorplans which result in house-like amenity. Floor-to-ceiling glazing to the north maximises outlooks, while levels two to five feature generous outdoor entertaining spaces and the level one apartment features an expansive terrace. The sizeable floorplates ensure division between public and more private spaces.

"Sonata has been sensitively designed to respect the scale of the surrounding homes and present a simple elegance to the street," says Buchan Design Principal Todd Crighton.

"Behind the public facade, the sloping site allows the apartments to open up to the remarkable northern views and light."

A palette of textured and polished concrete influences much of the building’s facade, offset by dark zinc-coloured windows and door frames, timber soffits and stone pavers. The interior palette mirrors much of its exterior counterpart, with white limestone plaster walls complemented by timber floors and joinery, natural stone tiling and striking marble kitchens. Metallic accents and beautiful detailing combine to create a relaxed yet sophisticated ambience.

Guild says Sonata sets a benchmark for the suburb and the city and suits downsizers and families alike.

"Whole-floor apartments are perfect for couples or families looking for a different lifestyle whilst not compromising on space," says Buchan’s Auckland Principal Rob Guild.

"With its distinctive design, unrivalled views, beachside location and lock-up-and-leave convenience, Sonata is a rare offering for Auckland."

For more information, click here.

