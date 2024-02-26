Beginning with a brand refresh in 2024, leading architecture and design firm Buchan has embarked on a new journey to expand its global reach and build collaborative partnerships to meet the growing demand for cross-sector design in new and existing markets.

The 130-year-old practice has simplified its name from Buchan Group to Buchan to align with its one-studio vision. Combined with a bold colour palette, dynamic graphic language, and a new website, the refreshed branding reflects the firm’s evolving culture and aspirations.

According to Buchan CEO Stephen Auld, the refresh reflects the energy within the Buchan team as it consolidates its studios in Australia and New Zealand, and expands its service to clients in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

"We're committed to staying fresh and ensuring a strong future that builds on our legacy. Our new branding embodies that ethos, and the high value we place on our team. We're excited to push ourselves and challenge business-as-usual to deliver the highest quality design locally and internationally."

"Large and complex projects rely on a depth of expertise and resourcing. Collaborating with firms that have complementary skillsets increases our capacity and greatly benefits clients."

For instance, the firm's South Eveleigh Locomotive Workshop in Sydney was designed in collaboration with Sissons Architects, Mirvac Design and Curio Projects. The project won the prestigious Prix Versailles in 2023, making it onto the Prix Versailles' list of the 'World's Most Beautiful' projects.

Buchan's alliance with sports venue specialists HKS has seen the two firms collaborate as part of a wider team on the proposed Te Tōangaroa Auckland Stadium and urban neighbourhood precinct.

Buchan's head of strategy Laraine Sperling says Tāmaki Makaurau is a good example of how the practice is building on its strength in growth sectors such as mixed-use precinct design, health and sporting venues.

"The way cities are designed is constantly changing as the boundaries between sectors continue to blur. Precincts increasingly mix diverse offerings such as wellbeing, entertainment and sport. We're addressing the challenges of urbanisation by designing high-performing destinations."

Buchan's appointment to design the Australian Pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka is another example of how the practice operates internationally, notes Sperling.

"Our Expo 25 design team is located in studios across Australia and New Zealand, and the Pavilion is being delivered by our Japanese partners, Nikken Sekkei. It's a great example of how we are building global teams to deliver the best outcomes for our clients, regardless of physical location."