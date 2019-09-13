Brunswick apartments aiming for 7.5-star NatHERS rating

Melbourne based property development company Excelon Projects has announced the launch of Two Eleven Sydney Road, their latest apartment project in Brunswick, Melbourne.

Designed by architect James Legge of Six Degrees Architects, Two Eleven Sydney Road is a 21-unit residential apartment project that blends elements of old Brunswick including a heritage façade, with several modern sustainable features.

Some of the sustainability features incorporated into the development include double glazed windows (excluding louvre windows); energy efficient LED lighting; rainwater harvesting; solar energy harvesting; cross ventilation; and hydronic heating among others. Open-air lanes, walkways and a green rooftop garden are designed to connect residents at a social level and foster a genuine sense of community.

Two Eleven Sydney Road is aiming for a 7.5-star NatHERS rating, underlining the development’s commitment to sustainability.

Excelon director Kelvin Taing says, “Purchasers are asking about the sustainability, and community-minded credentials of new developments more and more. We found, with the success of the Clyde Mews project, that purchasers were asking after two things: how is the project sustainable, and how the design will encourage a sense of community. We designed Two Eleven Sydney Road with these two key deliverables in mind.”

Sitting along Brunswick’s bustling Sydney Road, residents will enjoy local amenities including convenient public transportation, shopping and entertainment facilities. The apartment dwellers will also have access to nearby parks including Royal Park and Princes Park as well as the Melbourne Zoo within walking distance, and favourite local cafes.