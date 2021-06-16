To meet the rising demand of off-the-plan sales in the river city, Brookfield Residential Properties has fast-tracked the release of its new $144 million absolute riverfront apartment development, titled Rivello.

The 21 storey building will feature first rate views of Brisbane River and the surrounding city, residing within the $1.3 billion Portside residential and lifestyle precinct in Hamilton, six kilometres from the Brisbane CBD.

There are 150 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, sub-penthouses and two ultra-opulent crowning penthouses available within the release. The apartments will average a spacious 110sqm and range up to 562sqm, featuring high quality fittings and finishes.

Brookfield Residential Properties’ Managing Director, Lee Butterworth, says the developer has brought forward the release in an effort to meet demand for quality waterfront property in Brisbane.

“Rivello will be the last project of its kind this close to the river in Northshore Hamilton, as future projects require a greater setback, making it a rarity in this highly desirable blue-chip location.”

A recent report by Urbis found off-the-plan apartment sales in the Hamilton Northshore precinct had increased 29 percent from 2019 to 2020, with an extremely low level of supply and limited future supply coming to the market.

Rivello will feature significant on-site amenity for residents to enjoy, including exclusive resort-style sanctuaries for entertaining and relaxation, with an infinity-edge pool boasting views across the Brisbane River to the CBD, a private function room with kitchen and bar for intimate gatherings, a residents’ lounge, wine cellar, boardroom, outdoor gardens and barbeque areas. As well as this, residents can also engage with the restaurants and cafes, boutiques, a cinema and supermarket offered by the Portside precinct.

Butterworth says the amenities offered by Rivello are in line with post-pandemic living ideals.

“Since COVID-19, people have been spending more time than ever in their home and are looking for generous spaces to entertain, work, or simply sit back and enjoy the view – this has been considered throughout the luxurious and liveable design of the apartments and exclusive resident amenities,” he says.

“The majority of apartments will boast river views and all will benefit from the high level of on-site amenity, designed so residents have numerous spaces to relax and unwind, take in the views and catch-up with family and friends.”

Images: Supplied