Brookfield Place, a pioneering project by Brookfield Properties near Sydney’s Wynyard Station, took out Australia’s top property honour at the Property Council of Australia/Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation & Excellence Awards held in Sydney last week.

Brookfield Place was named the Rider Levett Bucknall Australian Development of the Year 2023 for its transformational mixed-use development combining heritage preservation with a rejuvenated transport hub, and next-generation commercial and retail space. This project also won the Hames Sharley Award for Best Mixed-Use Development, the Herron Todd White Award for Best Office Development, and the Procore Award for Development Innovation.

Now in its 41st year in partnership with Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), the awards program highlights ground-breaking innovations and exceptional leadership in Australia’s property industry.

“The Innovation & Excellence Awards spotlight iconic achievements across the industry that shapes Australian cities for the best,” Property Council chief executive Mike Zorbas says.

“Brookfield Place stands tallest in this year’s extraordinary field as an innovative mixed-use project reinvigorating the heart of the Sydney CBD.

“I love it. This development shines across every facet of planning, design, building, transport and heritage considerations and delivery, allowing you to leave the practicalities of Wynyard station into a light-filled precinct that is elegant, attractive and warm,” he says.

Breathing new life into the Wynyard district, Brookfield Place introduces 69,000 square metres of office space and 6,000 square metres of retail area, encompassing flagship stores along George Street and two distinct concourse levels. The 4,454-square-metre plot on which it stands skilfully amalgamates five individual properties situated on Carrington and George Streets.

While paying homage to the site's rich historical context, Brookfield Place seamlessly harmonises the old and new through the restoration of 285 George Street and Shell House, with the latter boasting one of the tallest preserved heritage facades in the Southern hemisphere. A 27-storey Premium Grade office tower is constructed directly over an active rail station concourse.

Describing the project as a deserving winner, RLB managing director Stephen Mee said, “Brookfield Properties has made a significant contribution to the Sydney CBD, delivering a large-scale project that is befitting of a global city.”

“The development sets a new benchmark for transport-oriented developments and RLB was proud to have provided cost management and quantity surveying services for the project,” he adds.

2023 Property Council of Australia/Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation & Excellence Awards National Award Winners

Category | Winner | State | Company

Affordable Housing | 11 Gibbons Street, Redfern | NSW | St George Community Housing

Australian Development of the Year | Brookfield Place Sydney | NSW | Brookfield Properties

Business or Industrial Park | LOGOS Heathwood Logistics Estate | QLD | LOGOS Group

Master Planned Community | Baringa at Aura | QLD | Stockland

Mixed Use | Brookfield Place Sydney | NSW | Brookfield Properties

Office Development | Brookfield Place Sydney | NSW | Brookfield Properties

Residential | The Standard by Aria | QLD | Aria Property Group

Shopping Centre | Rhodes Central Shopping Centre | NSW | Billbergia

Tourism & Leisure | The Tasman Hotel, Parliament Square Hobart | TAS | Citta Property Group

Heritage Development | Locomotive Workshop, South Eveleigh | NSW | Mirvac

Public Building | Australian Museum - Project Discover Stage 1 | NSW | ADP Consulting

Sustainable Development | Midtown Centre | QLD | AsheMorgan and DMC Projects

Workplace Project | Queen & Collins | VIC | The GPT Group

Development Innovation | Brookfield Place Sydney | NSW | Brookfield Properties

Project Innovation | Homes for Homes and Denman Prospect | N/A | Homes for Homes

Government Leadership | Green Square Town Centre | NSW | City of Sydney Council

Public Art Project | Quay Quarter Tower: “Roof for stray thoughts” | Quay Quarter Lanes: “Remembering Arabano” | NSW | AMP Capital (now Dexus)

People's Choice Award | 73 Miller Street | NSW | ESR Australia

Diversity Equity & Inclusion (more than 250 employees) | Frasers Property | N/A | Frasers Property

Diversity Equity & Inclusion (less than 250 employees) | Landcom | N/A | Landcom

Future Leader | Camille Jasson | N/A | The APP Group