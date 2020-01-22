Contreras Earl's new Broadbeach 'Sand' tower

Dubbed ‘Sand’, Contreras Earl Architecture has designed a mid-rise tower on a corner site in Broadbeach, Queensland.

The project will be anticipated as an iconic landmark for the suburb, designed to draw from the beachside and urban context.

The mid-rise development consists of 14 apartments and one penthouse which is made up of two levels, totalling to 15 boutique beachside apartments in an 18-levelled building.

The one-per-floor apartments are spacious, and expect to provide an “enticing alternative to single dwelling homes where residents will be able to experience sunlight and views from multiple aspects,” according to Contreras Earl Architecture.

Openness and enhanced cross ventilation are key features; the allocation of multiple balconies in each apartment will support flexible living and enable semi-outdoor living all-year-round in the sub-tropical climate.

The building design responds to multiple site parameters such as orientation, context, environment and public integration.

The location of the core and stairs towards the west-face of the building works to mitigate the sun exposure and maximise its open space.

“The spiral morphology of certain seashell species and their growth pattern inspired the continuous shape of the sunshade device that starts at the ground floor and culminates at the roof level.”

“The continuous curvilinear shading device takes on a fluid spiral movement, and in addition to providing climatic control, reduces heat loads and also allows for optimised internal light penetration.”

‘Sand’ is set to create “a unique sense of arrival to Broadbeach,” and “will be optimised through the active engagement of the ground plane with street orientated landscape solutions.”