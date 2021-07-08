The new $177 million Brisbane International Cruise Terminal in Queensland has been designed by Arkhefield and Arup, on behalf of Port of Brisbane to cater for the biggest cruise ships in the world.

The facility will allow large cruise ships to visit Brisbane and grow the number of international and domestic visitors to the region, once cruising can safely resume in Queensland.

The terminal’s landside civil works were designed by Arup, with a brief from the Port of Brisbane to ensure the outdoor public spaces and furniture selection complemented the building’s unique orientation that supported sun shading, natural lighting, living greenery and sub-tropical landscaping to deliver a great user experience.

Together with the port, a suite of tailored, custom and standard street furniture has been specifically designed for the new Port in order to give a unique identity for the public spaces, which the Port of Brisbane says “… will contribute to a positive passenger experience at the new terminal.”

The planned opening of the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal was supposed to be in October 2020 but has been delayed by Australia's suspension of international cruise ships until the end of this year.

Image: https://www.seatrade-cruise.com