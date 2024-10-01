A multimillion-dollar redevelopment has been proposed for Brisbane’s oldest pub, the Victory Hotel, following the submission of a development application, set to breathe new life into the iconic venue.

This new chapter in the Victory Hotel’s history, led Precision Group, is about to transform the hotel into four separate venues including a sports bar and beer garden, rooftop garden bar, steak house restaurant, and a basement ‘speak easy’ style bar with gaming room.

Architects bureau^proberts and Interior Designers S.Shyne are set to create the vision for the new Hotel, and worked closely with renowned heritage architect Ruth Woods to ensure the plans honoured the historical site.

Built in 1885, the hotel was originally called the Prince of Wales before being renamed to the Victory Hotel in 1921 – in commemoration of the end of the hostilities of World War I.

bureau^proberts Managing and Creative Director Liam Proberts says the redevelopment would pay homage to the hotel’s history and maintain the buildings fundamental purpose as a public venue.

“The Victory has lived through many eras, including the 1980’s boom of the beer garden, and has been able to maintain its reputation as one of the most popular places in Brisbane because of its adaptability and prime location in the CBD,” he says.

bureau^proberts Lead Designer Dan Liddy concurs, saying that through this redevelopment, patrons will be able to look up from the beer garden or rooftop bar and see the original structure of the hotel whilst enjoying the advantage of the outdoor Brisbane climate.

“The basement bar is an exciting feature that gives life to elements of the building that people don’t usually get to see, and will remember and honour the historic site,” he says.

Precision Group Leasing Executive Rory O’Brien says the redevelopment would enable the Victory Hotel to become a fully integrated food, beverage and gaming powerhouse, expanding the venues options for current and new patrons.

“The Victory Hotel has been a popular destination for more than 150 years, and we’re excited to elevate the offerings of this iconic venue and reinvigorate this corner of Brisbane,” O’Brien says.

“Our focus is on creating a world-class destination that will attract visitors from across Australia and around the world, while preserving the heritage of the site for future generations.”

The refurbishment of the Victory Hotel, coupled with the transformation of Eagle Street Pier, Queen’s Wharf precinct and Howard Smith Wharves will play a crucial part in the evolution of the Brisbane CBD as it enters one of the most exciting new chapters in its history.

Renowned hotelier, Athena Hospitality Group, has signed a long-term lease on the Victory Hotel and is looking forward to the major redevelopment to maximise the venues full potential in partnership with Precision Group.

Athena Hospitality Group Founder Michael Dixon says the redevelopment plans focussed on delivering a world class, iconic venue Brisbane had been craving.

“Whilst respecting the heritage and history of the Victory Hotel, we are creating an amazing venue that tells a story over numerous levels,” Dixon says.

“We are sure, like ourselves, that the public will be thrilled with designs we have spent countless months crafting.”

The redevelopment of the Victory Hotel highlights Precision Group’s commitment to the Brisbane economy and particularly this crossing of the CBD after spending more than $45 million on the adjacent corner of Edward and Charlotte Street, 144 Edward.

The 16,200sqm office tower has undergone major on floor refurbishments, modernised lift carts and an upgraded ground floor lobby – now boasting a 5.5 Star Nabers Rating and vacancy at an all-time low.

The renovations brought new dining amenities to the city with the introduction of Winghaus by Bavarian – the first of its kind by the Rockpool Group in Australia, the recent opening of Longwang by renowned restauranteur Michael Tassis, and the launch of a contemporary café offering through Lait Noir.

The redevelopment of the Victory Hotel will further transform the future of food and beverage on the corners of Edward and Charlotte Street, with works expected to commence in early 2025, pending all approvals.