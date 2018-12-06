Logo
Brisbane’s first vertical seniors’ village
Brisbane’s first vertical seniors’ village

Aveo Newstead is Brisbane’s first vertical seniors’ village, designed by DBI and ThomsonAdsett.
06 Dec 2018

Aveo Newstead is Brisbane's first vertical seniors' village, designed by DBI and ThomsonAdsett.

The 19-storey tower is constructed over the existing Gasworks retail precinct, giving residents and their visitors access to high-quality retail and commercial spaces. These include a supermarket, boutique markets, coffee shops, restaurants, hair and beauty, pharmacy and doctors.

The vertical village provides residents with multiple living options ranging from independent living apartments, assisted living and residential aged care. These options allow residents the choice to remain within the same building as their needs change. There are 144 independent living units, 55 assisted living units and 99 residential aged care bedrooms.

The residential aged care floors are arranged around a number of courtyards. The indoor/outdoor relationship across multiple levels of the building reinforces the connection to Brisbane’s subtropical environment.

Aveo Newstead’s external architecture was designed by DBI, while many of the key interior spaces were designed by ThomsonAdsett.

