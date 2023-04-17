Brisbane’s GPO unveils opulent offerings ahead of reopening

As it nears reopening its doors, the design team behind the restoration of Brisbane’s GPO have unveiled the names and the details of each venue within the iconic Fortitude Valley Precinct.

Undertaken by The Royal Historical Society of Queensland, Brisbane City Council, heritage architects, Zero9 Builders and Space Cubed Design Studio, the restoration has both solidified the building’s legacy and modernised its facilities. Space Cubed has overseen the entirety of the restoration and build-out process, involved previously with other iconic Brisbane venues including Southside, Donna Change, Iris Rooftop and Boom Boom Room.

The original 1887 Victorian Italianate facade, balconies, stairwells, and ceilings have been maintained, with a heritage colour scheme viewed throughout. The interior has been restored, with the likes of exposed structural elements, grand fireplaces and other contemporary finishes.

“With a project of this magnitude, and a job requiring such impeccably high standards, we wanted to ensure every detail was carefully executed, from hand beaten copper detailing, one-off chandeliers to glass art installations,” says Space Cubed Design Studio Director, Arran Woollams.

It was recognised from inception that no expense would be spared to ensure the precinct was designed and constructed in line with the rising expectations of the Brisbane hospitality scene.”

Sitting on the ground floor, contemporary restaurant TAMA (pictured above) is characterised by soaring ceilings and double storey windows. Soft furnishings, stone and marble flooring and a selection of verdant plantations modernise the space. The restaurant will play host to private dining for 40 guests, with more intimate rooms for parties of six to eight.

An upscale bar and lounge on the precinct’s upper floor is titled The Gatsby (pictured below). Victorian stylings have been furthered by modern luxury, with leather accents, brass features and low-lying velvet booths located amongst the space. The unique venue intersects 1920s grandeur with modernist assurance, with the original 1887 vault restored for private tours.

The Tax Office (pictured below), a striking island bar and lounge rounds out the hospitality offerings within the building. Its vibrant offerings will be released in the coming months, with construction delays hampering the schedule of the future midweek hotspot.

The food and beverage offerings at TAMA and The Gatsby are due to be unveiled in the coming weeks, with both anticipating a June opening.